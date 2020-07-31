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1 Home Schooling Made Easy! Setting the Foundation For Life!
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13 views • July 31, 2020
1. Home Schooling Made Easy! Setting the Foundation For Life!
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/07/1-home-schooling-made-easy-setting.html
Teach your child to read from the Bible. So right from the beginning you and your child live in peace with one another! Jesus peace can be in your home school. You don't have to "MAKE" your child do anything. Your child will be lead by God's Holy Spirit full of love and "power". Sound Minded! No anger because your child can talk to God or pray about everything. They will receive good Godly answers from their Father, God.
The goal of Home Education is to teach and train your child to love God with all their hearts, all their minds, with all their strength. So they put their "Faith" in God for all they need. FOR A LONG, FREE and HAPPY LIFE!
Dueteronomy 6:4 “Hear, O Israel: [a]The Lord our God, the Lord is one! 5 You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength.

6 “And these words which I command you today shall be in your heart. 7 You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up.
GOD WALKING WITH THEM IN ALL THINGS!
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ


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