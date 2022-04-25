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The TSA Shouldn't Exist
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32 views • April 25, 2022
Most people who oppose the TSA miss the real issue - whether it’s their facial recognition or their “more inclusive” screening protocols. There is no “fixing” an agency that shouldn’t even exist in the first place.
Path to Liberty: April 25, 2022
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Path to Liberty: April 25, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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