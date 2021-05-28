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Set My Seal Upon Your Heart
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52 views • May 28, 2021
As we encounter the fresh Salvation of Yahshua throughout our lives, His great forgiveness and mercy and restoration, we are compelled to follow His ways. His love has transformed our hearts and we covenant to walk in His instruction, endure, and persevere. This is our heart’s desire as Beloved Brides of the King of Glory, that our seal of dedication would be written upon His heart.
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