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Is the Sabbath just for Jews or should Christians keep the Sabbath?
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62 views • February 05, 2021
When is the Sabbath?
What is it for?
Did Jesus keep it?
Was it there before Jesus?
Are there blessings from keeping it?
What dark forces are trying to attack the Sabbath?...and more
If you liked this and learned from it, check out our other videos and teachings as well.
What is it for?
Did Jesus keep it?
Was it there before Jesus?
Are there blessings from keeping it?
What dark forces are trying to attack the Sabbath?...and more
If you liked this and learned from it, check out our other videos and teachings as well.
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