Spring Detox and Health Recovery 💫

Published byYeswise with Jon David Miller
4 months ago
Spring is a season of transition, as is autumn. These are good times of year for a period of detoxification of the toxins that continually accumulate in the body from the poisons in food, water, air, medicines and chemicals in household, automotive and workplace products.
Cleansing the bowel, liver, blood and lymph, and helping the body with anti-inflammatories, antioxidants and alkalinization are essential to good health.
