Spring Detox and Health Recovery 💫
Laska in the Great White North
Published by Yeswise with Jon David Miller

4 months ago

Spring is a season of transition, as is autumn. These are good times of year for a period of detoxification of the toxins that continually accumulate in the body from the poisons in food, water, air, medicines and chemicals in household, automotive and workplace products.

Cleansing the bowel, liver, blood and lymph, and helping the body with anti-inflammatories, antioxidants and alkalinization are essential to good health.

Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/

Program archives & notes –

https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

natural health – https://reallywell.com

Survival & preparedness - https://survivethechanges.com


