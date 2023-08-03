Spring Detox and Health Recovery 💫

https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

Published by Yeswise with Jon David Miller

4 months ago

Spring is a season of transition, as is autumn. These are good times of year for a period of detoxification of the toxins that continually accumulate in the body from the poisons in food, water, air, medicines and chemicals in household, automotive and workplace products.

Cleansing the bowel, liver, blood and lymph, and helping the body with anti-inflammatories, antioxidants and alkalinization are essential to good health.

