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Sandy Hook Mafia Calls For Alex Jones’ Arrest: Legendary Talk Show Host Responds
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271 views • March 24, 2022
Alex Jones responds to the latest onslaught of attacks from mainstream media outlets and lawyers involved in the Sandy Hook show trial as they lie and question the legitimacy of his health issues which caused him to miss a deposition.
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