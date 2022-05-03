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REPEAT: Trump And Cruz Locked In HEATED Battle For Heart Of The GOP
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50 views • May 03, 2022
Trump and Ted Cruz have been locked in a heated battle for who might win in a 2024 matchup. We’ll get into what’s happening and why you need to know about it if you are voting Conservative.
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