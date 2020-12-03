Y Was Kobe Bryant Sacrificed? Decoded Illuminati Project - Jay Z and P Diddy Curse - The Great Reset Initiation Martyr - 1 of 3

Plz Share or ReUpload - Kobe Bryant was a legendary NBA basketball player who got mixed up with the wrong people and the wrong mentality. I do not believe his death was an accident. This video exposes some who were involved with Kobe's demise and begins to go into the larger conspiracy of what they are actually calling it themselves " The Great Reset". There is also a conspiracy against the black race which is also tied into this 'reset'. There is so much deception, secrets, manipulation, and just flat out witchcraft happening to the people in the world right now. I want to expose some of these Dark Deeds out into the Light for all to see. This is not about BLACK vs WHITE - this is about DARK vs LIGHT. GOD vs SATAN . RIGHT vs WRONG - Please Share - If you would like to repost this video, go ahead thats cool with me, I just want to get the information out.



God has appointed me as a Watchman over his People and has blessed me with the gifts that I need to be able to SEE.



Ephesians 5:11-12 Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret.



1Co 10:21 Ye cannot drink the cup of the Lord, and the cup of devils: ye cannot be partakers of the Lord's table, and of the table of devils.



James 4:4 You adulterers! Don’t you know that friendship with the world means hostility with God? So whoever wants to be a friend of this world is an enemy of God. (Are You cheating on God with the World?)



Isaiah 5:20 Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.



Why I must tell what God has shown me -

Ezekiel 3:18-19 If I say to the wicked, “You shall surely die,” and you give him no warning, nor speak to warn the wicked from his wicked way, in order to save his life, that wicked person shall die for his iniquity, but his blood I will require at your hand. But if you warn the wicked, and he does not turn from his wickedness, or from his wicked way, he shall die for his iniquity, but you will have delivered your soul.



James 5:20 let him know that whoever brings back a sinner from his wandering will save his soul from death and will cover a multitude of sins.