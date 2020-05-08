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Episode #1919 - Wednesday - May 06, 2020 - 6P
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/bVBrRTwA2ZY
PROJECT VERITAS STRIKES AGAIN! CBS NEWS CAUGHT STAGING FAKE CORONAVIRUS NEWS 1919-6P
A CBS News crew pulled medical professionals off the floor at the Cherry Medical Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to line up in their vehicles so a CBS film crew would have a long line for their COVID-19 coverage. “Our insider witnessed the whole thing and came to Project Veritas, because he knew we would protect him,” said James O’Keefe, the founder and CEO of Project Veritas. PROJECT VERITAS STRIKES AGAIN! CBS NEWS CAUGHT STAGING FAKE CORONAVIRUS NEWS – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/PoFW30qDOxX
GUEST: Joe Flynn is the youngest of Mike Flynn's 8 siblings and is the spokesperson
for the Mike Flynn Defense Fund. He is an independent businessman and
entrepreneur married to his wife Valerie for the apst 27 years and has two
adult daughters. https://mikeflynndefensefund.org/
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