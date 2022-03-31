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When Satan Takes Over the World
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76 views • March 31, 2022
Satan has a plan to phase out humanity and thus erasing the image of God from the face of the earth. The people who serve Satan right now (the 'elite', NWO, 'Great Reset') have NO IDEA that they will not be a part of the Beast kingdom! How will this happen? and when?
Show notes for Revelation 17: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NAeX0arQ0F6K0-vxnxJa7hib5WGQFeOm/view?usp=sharing
Show notes for Revelation 17: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NAeX0arQ0F6K0-vxnxJa7hib5WGQFeOm/view?usp=sharing
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