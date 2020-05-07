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Q & A on COVID-19 with Denis Rancourt (MIRRORED)
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58 views • May 07, 2020
Q & A on COVID-19 with Denis Rancourt (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel DenisRancourt at:-
https://youtu.be/ZyQFl5ntVvs
1:10
Benjamin: Common reaction:
1) the virus is completely new to mankind and we don't know what it is.
2) therefore we have to take drastic measures because not doing so could be catastrophic…
3:01
Vivien: Is our immunity weakened by the lockdown and social distancing? Has the virus grown stronger as it mutates, and will we be more susceptible to a 'second wave' as a result of lockdown?
7:00
Denis: How do we prevent a replay of this scam in the fall? How do we keep our government accountable if all opposition parties are running with the scam...
Vivien: And will they then use this next wave to blame the virus and enforce greater regulations?
10:48
Denis: Why are doctors not speaking out?
(See Jeff Schmidt's book: http://disciplinedminds.tripod.com/ )
13:10
SA: Who are these supposed 'medical experts'? From what I have seen, none of them have been practicing MDs for YEARS. Do they have conflicts of interest?
Denis Rancourt: You mean Tam, for example?
SA: Denis Rancourt: Look at the ones advising Thug Ford, in Ontario...
14:36
Tonya: ARE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PEOPLE DYING SO FAR IN 2020 COMPARED TO THE SAME TIME PERIOD IN 2015-2019?
Joey: Why do you think there have been quite notable spikes in deaths in NYC and England? I mean total mortality and not necessarily Covid deaths.
16:50
Philippe: Are the government lockdowns unconstitutional and illegal and can the government be sued in court for imposing it?
18:56
Amin: Do you think the governments will implement forced vaccinations on populations all around the globe?
21:00
William: What is the evidence that covid-19 is more uniquely dangerous than any virus to date? So uniquely dangerous as to justify curtailing constitutional protections and decimating the economy of working peoples?
22:45
Pandu: How accurate or stupid is the model prediction of covid-19 in https://ddi.sutd.edu.sg ?
25:48
Mandy: Has asymptomatic transmission been proven in clinical studies?
30:47
General questions on error rates and meaning of antibody tests and PCR test… !
Sadaf: What happened in Wuhan, after the bronchoalveolar lavage, they found an RNA sequence? The subsequent PCR test was based on this sequence vs the isolated virus. [Dr. Andrew Koffman, etc.]
Kiko: Same process as here [HIV / AIDS] ? : https://www.jpands.org/vol20no1/mille...
34:57
Donna: How will all of this really affect our economy? What do you see happening in the next year?
39:23
Kirsty: Why is strain A the most prevalent in the US?
40:35
Nguyễn: Can you please estimate the chance that this virus is artificial and the chance that politicians will insist on that?
42:45
Anne: What are the costs and benefits of contact tracing?
44:26
Lynda: The question that is always on my mind, since the beginning, is why have the majority of countries in the world taken such extreme measures that could bring on a world depression as bad as or worse than 1929?
46:07
Nic: What do you think about the whistleblowers coming forward saying this isn’t as bad as we think and the hospitals aren’t as over-crowded as we think, and that people with pre-existing health issues deaths are being labelled as covid deaths, and that the average healthy population does not actually need to be locked down and isolated?
Category
Non-profits and Activism
Mirrored from YouTube channel DenisRancourt at:-
https://youtu.be/ZyQFl5ntVvs
1:10
Benjamin: Common reaction:
1) the virus is completely new to mankind and we don't know what it is.
2) therefore we have to take drastic measures because not doing so could be catastrophic…
3:01
Vivien: Is our immunity weakened by the lockdown and social distancing? Has the virus grown stronger as it mutates, and will we be more susceptible to a 'second wave' as a result of lockdown?
7:00
Denis: How do we prevent a replay of this scam in the fall? How do we keep our government accountable if all opposition parties are running with the scam...
Vivien: And will they then use this next wave to blame the virus and enforce greater regulations?
10:48
Denis: Why are doctors not speaking out?
(See Jeff Schmidt's book: http://disciplinedminds.tripod.com/ )
13:10
SA: Who are these supposed 'medical experts'? From what I have seen, none of them have been practicing MDs for YEARS. Do they have conflicts of interest?
Denis Rancourt: You mean Tam, for example?
SA: Denis Rancourt: Look at the ones advising Thug Ford, in Ontario...
14:36
Tonya: ARE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PEOPLE DYING SO FAR IN 2020 COMPARED TO THE SAME TIME PERIOD IN 2015-2019?
Joey: Why do you think there have been quite notable spikes in deaths in NYC and England? I mean total mortality and not necessarily Covid deaths.
16:50
Philippe: Are the government lockdowns unconstitutional and illegal and can the government be sued in court for imposing it?
18:56
Amin: Do you think the governments will implement forced vaccinations on populations all around the globe?
21:00
William: What is the evidence that covid-19 is more uniquely dangerous than any virus to date? So uniquely dangerous as to justify curtailing constitutional protections and decimating the economy of working peoples?
22:45
Pandu: How accurate or stupid is the model prediction of covid-19 in https://ddi.sutd.edu.sg ?
25:48
Mandy: Has asymptomatic transmission been proven in clinical studies?
30:47
General questions on error rates and meaning of antibody tests and PCR test… !
Sadaf: What happened in Wuhan, after the bronchoalveolar lavage, they found an RNA sequence? The subsequent PCR test was based on this sequence vs the isolated virus. [Dr. Andrew Koffman, etc.]
Kiko: Same process as here [HIV / AIDS] ? : https://www.jpands.org/vol20no1/mille...
34:57
Donna: How will all of this really affect our economy? What do you see happening in the next year?
39:23
Kirsty: Why is strain A the most prevalent in the US?
40:35
Nguyễn: Can you please estimate the chance that this virus is artificial and the chance that politicians will insist on that?
42:45
Anne: What are the costs and benefits of contact tracing?
44:26
Lynda: The question that is always on my mind, since the beginning, is why have the majority of countries in the world taken such extreme measures that could bring on a world depression as bad as or worse than 1929?
46:07
Nic: What do you think about the whistleblowers coming forward saying this isn’t as bad as we think and the hospitals aren’t as over-crowded as we think, and that people with pre-existing health issues deaths are being labelled as covid deaths, and that the average healthy population does not actually need to be locked down and isolated?
Category
Non-profits and Activism
Keywords
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