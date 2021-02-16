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Is Julia Hartley Brewers (Talk Radio) opening statement correct, plus vaers cbc wonder web site
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110 views • February 16, 2021
15 Feb 2021
Talking about the vaccine roll out Julie H Brewer says "it saves lives, we know its already having an effect cutting the death rate for those that were in that age bracket that's had the vaccine"
When there are such high odds of 99% plus you recover with no jab or medication how can Julia's opening statement be correct. We do not yet know how many lives the Covid Jib Jab has saved, its too early to possibly know. IF we ever will. As soon as they muted a second jab and then possibly a third was needed, thereafter, two jabs every year, how does anyone know if it has saved a single life with all the mix and match as well. They want to vax everyone but they do not know what affects it has on sterility or what medication people are taking that may cause an allergic reaction.
However, we do know how many people have died of adverse reactions, increasing to 600+ in the US from January 2021. Check out CDC WONDER US https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html for the details of deaths listed.
Talking about the vaccine roll out Julie H Brewer says "it saves lives, we know its already having an effect cutting the death rate for those that were in that age bracket that's had the vaccine"
When there are such high odds of 99% plus you recover with no jab or medication how can Julia's opening statement be correct. We do not yet know how many lives the Covid Jib Jab has saved, its too early to possibly know. IF we ever will. As soon as they muted a second jab and then possibly a third was needed, thereafter, two jabs every year, how does anyone know if it has saved a single life with all the mix and match as well. They want to vax everyone but they do not know what affects it has on sterility or what medication people are taking that may cause an allergic reaction.
However, we do know how many people have died of adverse reactions, increasing to 600+ in the US from January 2021. Check out CDC WONDER US https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html for the details of deaths listed.
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