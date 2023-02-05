CBDC | "It's Very Hard for People Who've Grown Up and Enjoyed Western Liberty and Human Liberty to Imagine We Are Going Into a (CBDC) System Where Our Homes" - Catherine

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CBDC | "It's Very Hard for People Who've Grown Up and Enjoyed Western Liberty and Human Liberty to Imagine We Are Going Into a (CBDC) System Where Our Homes, Our Cars and Our Communities Become Digital Concentration Camps." - Catherine Austin Fitts
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