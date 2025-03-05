BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Macron Calls for a "Tamed Russia" & Signals Readiness for War
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
116 views • 1 month ago

Macron Calls for a "Tamed Russia" and Signals Readiness for War

French President Emmanuel Macron declared that peace in Europe is only possible with a weakened Russia, calling the country a direct threat to France and the continent.

He rejected a ceasefire in Ukraine, insisting that peace cannot come under Russian terms or through Ukraine’s surrender. He also did not rule out sending European troops to Ukraine.

Macron raised the issue of France’s nuclear deterrence, emphasizing its role in European security and responding to German calls for extended protection. He stated that any decision on nuclear use would remain with the French president and military command.

Other key points:

➡️Europe must prepare for reduced U.S. support.

➡️Europe’s future should not be dictated by Moscow or Washington.

➡️France has the most capable military in Europe.

Is Macron leading Europe toward direct conflict with Russia?

Adding:   Maria Zakharova comments on Micron's speech:

Macron's speech turned out to be truly spring-like.

It has now become clear that the "strongest" army in Europe belongs to Emmanuel. But Zelensky says it's his. It's very important that these two have found a common activity in measurement.

But the most surprising thing: a new French ambassador is planning to visit us. Recently, he shared his thoughts about wanting to develop relations with our country. But today, his President Macron admitted that peace in Europe is not a priority for France, that they intend to pacify Russia, and so on with the rest of the same rhetoric.

So why is the French ambassador coming to us, we'd like to clarify once again?

Adding: 

A Hotel in Krivoy Rog was hit again this evening by Russia. It was already hit in October.

Russian channels suggest it housed foreign mercenaries. No confirmation yet.


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
