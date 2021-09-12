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Dr. Chinda Brandolino refers to the Bluetooth connection
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234 views • September 12, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/bluetooth.html
Dr. Chinda Brandolino talks about how this technology was developed, which causes inoculants to carry a code on their arms.
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Dr. Chinda Brandolino talks about how this technology was developed, which causes inoculants to carry a code on their arms.
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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