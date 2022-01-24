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TESTIMONY || COMING OUT OF EGYPT!!
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50 views • January 24, 2022
We moved acrossed country without visiting this location prior...No jobs, nothing... Only heeded the Holy Spirit, God told us when to move and the location on where we were to go! We heeded the Holy Spirits direction over our lives! :)
I also have a YT channel under the same name Christ Shines In My Life. Thank you for supporting this channel!! :)
I also have a YT channel under the same name Christ Shines In My Life. Thank you for supporting this channel!! :)
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