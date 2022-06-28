[Streamed live on Jun 28, 2022] CuttingEdge: Land Of Delusion The Ancient Deception

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Tuesday 6/28/2022@Noon EST/11mCST
Go to Min 6:01 to bypass countdown
Mr. Brian Reece joins the CuttingEdge to tie in the mysteries of Ancient Shri Lanka & Mesopotamia. Nephilim bloodlines stretching across the circle of the Earth and the major evidence they have left behind.
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"If I Were The Devil" Paul Harvey 1965:
https://youtu.be/Tc_LnR6G0N8