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Antifa Road Blockers Cleared ∴
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262 views • May 09, 2021
"Just saw a car drive through Antifa protesters outside the East Precinct in Seattle. One person was on the hood as the driver sped off." - @jasonrantz, (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio, May 2, 2021 https://twitter.com/jasonrantz/status/1388735401066569730
"Seattle Antifa radicals try to stop traffic outside the East Precinct. A car tries to drive around it, they get in the driver's way, the driver doesn't like it, the driver goes through the radicals. I hear the person on the hood was okay." - @jasonrantz, (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio, May 2, 2021 https://twitter.com/jasonrantz/status/1388744071854792707
"Seattle Antifa radicals try to stop traffic outside the East Precinct. A car tries to drive around it, they get in the driver's way, the driver doesn't like it, the driver goes through the radicals. I hear the person on the hood was okay." - @jasonrantz, (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio, May 2, 2021 https://twitter.com/jasonrantz/status/1388744071854792707
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