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Ep. 21 Hells Gate Portal, Great Awakening, Ascension, 144,000, Aliens, Organic & Inorganic Darkness
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533 views • December 01, 2021
Lets talk about the hells gate portal, the great awakening, what is ascension, 144,000, organic vs. inorganic darkness, some interesting findings lately, are aliens real, and more!
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
#hellsgateportal
#greatawakening
#ascension
#144000
#darkness
#light
#raiseyourvibration
#aliens
#aitech
#smarttech
#transhumanism
#aitakeover
#Sovereignty
#personalpower
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
#hellsgateportal
#greatawakening
#ascension
#144000
#darkness
#light
#raiseyourvibration
#aliens
#aitech
#smarttech
#transhumanism
#aitakeover
#Sovereignty
#personalpower
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