The Silent Weather War On Humanity | Infowars

The Silent Weather War On Humanity
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Infowars  |  The Silent Weather War On Humanity:  The silent war against humanity is escalating. Storms are being manipulated by radar arrays and cloud seeding that has reached its technological zenith. The NWO manipulates these storms to increase death, steal land, and insist on implementing their agenda. 

Keywords
geoengineeringcloud seedingweather wardoppler radar arrays

