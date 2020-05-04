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Israel lobbyist describes ways to procure massive US aid to Israel, despite US recession
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11 views • May 04, 2020
Over 30 million Americans have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus. American businesses have closed and the U.S. economy is devastated. Yet, the Israel lobby works to ensure that American taxpayers will continue to give Israel over $10 million per day...
For more information, read Alison Weir's article:
"Despite coronavirus-caused cutbacks, Israel expects to get full $3.8 billion"
at: https://iakn.us/IsraelExpects
For more information, read Alison Weir's article:
"Despite coronavirus-caused cutbacks, Israel expects to get full $3.8 billion"
at: https://iakn.us/IsraelExpects
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