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Lockdown Measures In Spain, Denmark And The Netherlands Bring Citizens Out In Protest | CRUX
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60 views • February 02, 2021
Lockdown Measures In Spain, Denmark And The Netherlands Bring Citizens Out In Protest | CRUX, Several European countries have imposed fresh restrictions or tightened the COVID-19 preventive measures after the New Year. This has sparked violent protests in Denmark, the Netherlands and Spain.
#covidprotest
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3prwMn9aU2z5Y158ZdGyyA
QUOTEThose who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable. John F. Kennedy
#covidprotest
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3prwMn9aU2z5Y158ZdGyyA
QUOTEThose who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable. John F. Kennedy
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