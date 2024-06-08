"Mama, why?" - on the war in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mama, why is it that who used to be our friend is now our enemy? Mama, are there bombs falling again tonight? Mama, is there war again tonight? And tell me, why? Please, Mama, why? This film is a collaborative work of people from Switzerland, Germany, Russia and Ukraine who share a deep desire for peace.