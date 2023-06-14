https://gettr.com/post/p2jm6v0a0f4

6/13/2023 【Nicole on Outside the Beltway】Mr. Miles Guo has been warning the US for the past few years about the CCP's military expansion and espionage operations in Cuba, The Bahamas, and South America. However, the US government has ignored Mr. Guo's warnings and even denied or evaded acknowledging the validity of his concerns. Meanwhile, the CCP turns the tables and accuses the US of "spreading self-contradictory information."





6/13/2023 【妮可做客Outside the Beltway节目】郭文贵先生在过去的数年里都在警告美国有关中共在古巴、巴哈马和南美洲的军事扩张和间谍行动，而美国政府部门对郭先生的警告置之不理，并在最近予以否认或闪烁其词。与此同时，中共反咬一口称美国“散布自行矛盾的信息”。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

