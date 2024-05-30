Create New Account
Billy Price retires from NFL because of 'terrifying' blood clot...
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

Former first-round draft pick Billy Price announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday morning due to the potential of complications from a blood clot.

The center last played in the league with the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 season.

"In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away," Price wrote on Instagram. "On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29 year old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today.

"Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk."

Source:

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7ZJ59PMjfJ/

https://eu.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/2024/05/25/billy-price-retires-terrifying-blood-clot/73856391007/

