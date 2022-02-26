MORE ZIONIST WAR GAMES & PROPAGANDA ON THE WORLD STAGE

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All for GREATER ISRAEL and the destruction of the mortal enemy to these edomite jews, the REAL ISRAELITES, the White Race!
Russia is Anti-White. America is Anti-White. Israel is Anti-White. Ukraine is also... you guessed it... Anti-White.
I am not, however, saying that there are residents and groups and/or communities WITHIN these jew ran Technocratic States (US, Russia, Canada, Germany, Britain, France, Ukraine, Ireland, Lithuania, etc. -- NOT modern Israel who usurped Palestine!) that aren't pro-White or supportive of our cause.
Those who run the modern Edomite Ethnostate called Israel HATE Whites (whom they call GOYIM) and want us DEAD (the word for this is 'Genocide'.)
Please study to show thyself approved unto God (2 Timothy 2:15) so you may better know thyself and thy enemy! (see also John 8:44, Revelation 2:9 & Revelation 3:9.)
"All the world's a stage, the men and women merely players.." -Sir Francis Bacon aka William Shakespeare
More Zionist War Propaganda - https://www.bitchute.com/video/bdihNdnDfRyo/
Please listen to me on my radio show, The Freedom Ministry, on RBN today from 2 - 4 PM (Eastern Time) here - https://republicbroadcasting.org/listen-live/
You can call in live with comments or questions by dialing: 512.248.8252
-OR-
TOLL-FREE:
800.313.9443
"My people shall be stilled because of failing knowledge, seeing that you reject knowledge. Then I am rejecting you from being a priest for Me, and as you are forgetting the law of your Elohim, I will forget your sons--even I." -HOSEA 4:6 (CLV)
Peace&love
God bless
"The Truth fears no investigation, only yids do." -Chris Switzer, The Freedom Ministry