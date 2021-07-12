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GUACAMALLAS anti bird mesh as a means of bird control in grape cultivation
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50 views • July 12, 2021
How to easily install the GUACAMALLAS anti-bird netting, in order to provide protection against annoying birds. Birds, if not properly controlled, can generate large losses in your grape cultivation, since they are a source of food for these animals. In addition to direct loss of fruit, bird damage is also more susceptible to various types of fruit rot.
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