X22 Report Ep. 3220a - [CB] Economic Narrative Failing, People See Through It All

X22 Report Financial News Ep. 3220a - Nov. 26, 2023[CB] Economic Narrative Failing, The People See Through It All
A news study shows that the fake elites emit as much carbon as the bottom two-thirds. Blue states because of the climate agenda have expensive energy costs. Black Friday sales are fake. Newsom tries to gaslight the people with inflation figures. The currency is losing value while alt currencies are rising in value. The Fed is trapped.
