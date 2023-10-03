Create New Account
HISTORIC: House Votes to Remove Kevin McCarthy from Speakership
Published 15 hours ago

Breitbart


Oct 3, 2023


Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday succeeded in his effort to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from Speaker of the House by a vote of 216-210.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/84ih1enedRU/

