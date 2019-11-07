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Election Results Spell Disaster For 2020 Election - War Room Full Show
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16 views • November 07, 2019
Harrison Smith hosts today episode of the War Room as Owen Shroyer joins live from Washington D.C. to discuss the ongoing trial of Roger Stone. Top attorney Robert Barnes joins the show to discuss the local and state elections for 2019. Peter D'Abrosca also joins to talk about his stance on immigration. By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!"
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