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FULL INTERVIEW: THERE IS NO VARIANT - NOT NOVEL - NO PANDEMIC. DR DAVID MARTIN WITH REINER FUELLMICH
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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1439 views • August 08, 2021
MUST WATCH! PATENT UNDERWRITER FOLLOWS THE COVID CRIME - CURE PATENTED BEFORE DISEASE
This is an extremely important discussion that completely blows the lid off the covid scamdemic. This information must be shared everywhere and viewed by as many people as possible.
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Category: News & Politics
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