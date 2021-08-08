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FULL INTERVIEW: THERE IS NO VARIANT - NOT NOVEL - NO PANDEMIC. DR DAVID MARTIN WITH REINER FUELLMICH
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1439 views • August 08, 2021
MUST WATCH! PATENT UNDERWRITER FOLLOWS THE COVID CRIME - CURE PATENTED BEFORE DISEASE
This is an extremely important discussion that completely blows the lid off the covid scamdemic. This information must be shared everywhere and viewed by as many people as possible.
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Category: News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Shared from and subscribe to:
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
This is an extremely important discussion that completely blows the lid off the covid scamdemic. This information must be shared everywhere and viewed by as many people as possible.
Mirror - https://www.brighteon.com/a569c7c9-9572-47ed-ba3c-130b0c13aa55
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz
Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
Category: News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Shared from and subscribe to:
TheCrowhouse
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
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