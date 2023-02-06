https://gettr.com/post/p27g63n527a

2023.02.05 The US Department of Justice and FBI unlawfully coerced our investors in China to complain about GTV to the USAO-EDNY (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York), the FBI’s office in New York, and the SEC. They did it forcefully and against investors’ will while committing perjury. They knew beforehand that Biden will win the presidential election.

美国司法部FBI非法到中国强迫威威胁投资者，到美国纽约检察官办公室投诉GTV，到美国纽约FBI办公室投诉，到SEC投诉。而且是强迫性执法，违背意志的执法，而且执法关键让说假话，做假证。他们提前就知道拜登会赢得选举。



