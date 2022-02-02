"FREE WILL IS OVER" - Still think this is about health?

Do you still think the COVID-19 pandemic is about health? Think again! Listen to Klaus Schwab's own consultant, professor Yuval Noah Harari, tell the world how they now have the technology to "hack human beings" on a massive scale and that they will use the COVID-19 pandemic to do it. Can't let a crisis go to waste, he says. If people need MORE PROOF of an Illuminati-like Cabal of billionaires controlling the world and manipulating humanity... I mean, I'm not sure what to give those folks. Isn't it all completely obvious at this point?Mirrors:World Economic Forum Advisor Says, "Free Will Is Over." See Graphene Oxide In COVID-19 Shots.5G Powered Graphene Based Nano-Tech in the Pfizer VaccineEmbalmers Discover Horror: Dr. Ruby Exclusive: Arteries Filled With Rubbery ClotsMODERNA: Rewriting the Genetic Code: A Cancer Cure In the MakingDoctor Yuval Noah Harari Celebrates the Evil Transhumanism Agenda of the World Economic ForumThe ReAwaken America Tour | Doctor Christiane Northrup | What's Really in the COVID-19 Vaccinations?