GEORGIA DA TO CHARGE TRUMP WITH 39 FELONIES
There are indications today that the District Attorney of Fulton County Georgia is preparing to criminally indict former President Donald Trump for allegedly interfering in the 2020 presidential election within the State of Georgia.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/14/23 Georgia DA to Charge Trump With 39 Felonies (trunews.com)
