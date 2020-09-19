© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
« The problem for politicians now is to reverse course without losing their job » - Sanjeev Sabhlok
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • September 19, 2020
« All the border closure, all the lockdowns, all the curfews in Melbourne will not eradicate the virus from planet Earth.
The problem for politicians now is to reverse course without losing their job. I don't know how they plan to di it.
But if they don't do it sooner rather than later, the damage to Australia's future would have become so great it will undo the good work of decades of reform. »
https://www.facebook.com/phil.lach.752/videos/328646508419473
Phil Lach : https://www.facebook.com/phil.lach.752
The problem for politicians now is to reverse course without losing their job. I don't know how they plan to di it.
But if they don't do it sooner rather than later, the damage to Australia's future would have become so great it will undo the good work of decades of reform. »
https://www.facebook.com/phil.lach.752/videos/328646508419473
Phil Lach : https://www.facebook.com/phil.lach.752
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.