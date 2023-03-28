MEP Christine Anderson On 15 Minute Cities:
"We Fight This By Continuing To Do What We Have Been Doing. You Do Not Comply. You Just Don't Back Down. You Stand Up And You Defend Freedom."
“If You Sleep During A Democracy, You Will Have A Rude Awaken In Tyranny”
STAND STRONG MY FRIENDS AND NEVER COMPLY
