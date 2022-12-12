Mary Holland and Zoey O’Toole: Childhood Vaccines’ Science and Myths

Today, in light of the evident regulatory capture of healthcare agencies, more parents than ever before are looking for reliable information on childhood vaccines. Are they really safe and effective? Were the clinical trials of these medical interventions as thorough as they should have been? Are vaccinated children healthier than their unvaccinated peers?

In this interview with The New American, Mary Holland and Zoey O’Toole of the Children’s Health Defense discuss the book Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth, which both of them edited. Cutting to the heart of the vaccine debate and addressing extremely complex issues of vaccinology and related medical fields, the book is written in an understandable language and is thoroughly documented with more than 1,200 sources, such as mainstream scientific papers and textbooks, the official publications of relevant government agencies, and manufacturers’ documents.

Mary Holland, J.D., is the president and general counsel of Children’s Health Defense and has been involved in the vaccine choice and health freedom movement for more than two decades.

Zoey O’Toole is the publisher liaison for the Children’s Health Defense.

Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth can be found at most of the large book retailers.