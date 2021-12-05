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BREAKING: Hundreds of Thousands of Homes Going Into Foreclosure
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3123 views • December 05, 2021
From 𝙍𝙊𝘽 𝙆𝙄𝙀𝙉𝙏𝙕 at Goldsilver Pros
We discuss the announcement that hundreds of thousands of homes may go into foreclosure when the mortgage bailouts expire. New data suggests that almost half of these homes are likely to reach foreclosure.
What happens next in the real estate market? We talk about it!
We also reach out to those that are getting foreclosed on to join us here on Gold Silver Pros so we can provide them help and information during their troubled times.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_Q8-7sVUDk
We discuss the announcement that hundreds of thousands of homes may go into foreclosure when the mortgage bailouts expire. New data suggests that almost half of these homes are likely to reach foreclosure.
What happens next in the real estate market? We talk about it!
We also reach out to those that are getting foreclosed on to join us here on Gold Silver Pros so we can provide them help and information during their troubled times.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_Q8-7sVUDk
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