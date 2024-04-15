Iran Attacks Israel-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 13 2024

Iranian media reported that Tehran has also launched its first round of ballistic missiles towards Israel, which have an even shorter flight time than the cruise missiles. A third wave of drones has now been launched at Israel. Israel said tonight that its airspace was shutting down at 12:30am local time. Iraq also announced it was shutting down its airspace and suspending all air traffic on Saturday from 11:30pm local time to 5:30am tomorrow. Syria and Jordan also have declared a state of emergency. It's game on. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Israel right now exists in a state of war with the nation of Iran, and with their proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles are flying toward the Jewish state, as Iron Dome gets the workout of its life. The United States is vowing to defend Israel with everything they have, with destroyers and battleships strategically placed in the Red Sea. On this special episode, we cover all the breaking news coming out of the Middle East as it happens!



