BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Criminalizing the Bible? 📖 😮 A Pastor's Bold Stand In CANADA | Rev. Joel Dkystra
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • Today

👉 Donate to help us make more shows: https://www.faytene.tv/donate

 or by calling 1-866-844-0844 📞 Call for prayer: 1-866-885-4908


On March 11, 2026, a large group of Canadians gathered on Parliament Hill in the cold to stand for religious freedom. At stake is the ability for Canadians to freely read portions of the Bible publicly and to discuss culturally controversial biblical ideas without fear.


In the midst of it all, the voice of one courageous pastor rang out. Rev. Joel Dykstra from Southern Ontario boldly shared his concerns and called fellow believers across Canada to live unashamedly for Christ in these increasingly challenging times.


On today’s show, you’ll see clips from his riveting speech and then hear from him directly in our interview.


Thank you for tuning in. Please share this with your like-minded friends and loved ones so they too can be encouraged in their faith.


Show Highlights:


🔹 Rev. Dykstra's recent speech in front of Parliament

🔹 Why he felt it was important to take a stand right now

🔹 His encouragement for leaders

🔹 His encouragement for all believers in Canada

🔹 What he would say to non-Christians watching this cultural moment unfold


🙏 Please subscribe, watch, and share this episode with your friends, church leaders, and family.


📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.


📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the "like" or "love" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newsletter-form/sign-up-for-our-newsletter-146


FIND US AT:


🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🔵: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vkolmediaministries

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa74lXt5UbESEYNsk3

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faytene-tv/id1502455295

📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FayteneTV

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/faytenetv?fl=pp&fe=sh

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15CfHysmnsJO

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#bible #religiousfreedom #canada #hatespeech #FaithInAction #Prayer

Keywords
bibleprayercanadahatespeechreligiousfreedomfaithinaction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nature Over Code: Decentralization as humanity&#8217;s last hope

Nature Over Code: Decentralization as humanity’s last hope

Ramon Tomey
Trump and Japanese PM Takaichi seal $40B nuclear reactor deal amid global energy shakeup

Trump and Japanese PM Takaichi seal $40B nuclear reactor deal amid global energy shakeup

Kevin Hughes
China&#8217;s indirect role in Iran crisis raises fears of wider global conflict

China’s indirect role in Iran crisis raises fears of wider global conflict

Laura Harris
Former Official Warns Canada MPs About Data Collection, Surveillance Risks in Chinese-Made EVs

Former Official Warns Canada MPs About Data Collection, Surveillance Risks in Chinese-Made EVs

Douglas Harrington
Winter Dandruff Treatment: Addressing Scalp Issues with Natural Solutions

Winter Dandruff Treatment: Addressing Scalp Issues with Natural Solutions

Coco Somers
The Collapse of Empire: How the West&#8217;s GDP lies led to its collapse, and who&#8217;s taking over

The Collapse of Empire: How the West’s GDP lies led to its collapse, and who’s taking over

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy