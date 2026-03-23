Criminalizing the Bible? 📖 😮 A Pastor's Bold Stand In CANADA | Rev. Joel Dkystra

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On March 11, 2026, a large group of Canadians gathered on Parliament Hill in the cold to stand for religious freedom. At stake is the ability for Canadians to freely read portions of the Bible publicly and to discuss culturally controversial biblical ideas without fear.





In the midst of it all, the voice of one courageous pastor rang out. Rev. Joel Dykstra from Southern Ontario boldly shared his concerns and called fellow believers across Canada to live unashamedly for Christ in these increasingly challenging times.





On today’s show, you’ll see clips from his riveting speech and then hear from him directly in our interview.





Thank you for tuning in. Please share this with your like-minded friends and loved ones so they too can be encouraged in their faith.





Show Highlights:





🔹 Rev. Dykstra's recent speech in front of Parliament

🔹 Why he felt it was important to take a stand right now

🔹 His encouragement for leaders

🔹 His encouragement for all believers in Canada

🔹 What he would say to non-Christians watching this cultural moment unfold





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#bible #religiousfreedom #canada #hatespeech #FaithInAction #Prayer