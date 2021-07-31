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Doubt, Suspicions + Illegal Actions. The Mountain of Evidence According to Trump Supporters
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47 views • July 31, 2021
One need not be a conspiracy theorist to look at the 2020 election and see irregularities, at least in the minds of Trump supporters and any sane impartial observer. Of course, big tech censorship and YouTube will force one's hand to state "there was no election fraud" but what is laid out here are facts and overwhelming amount of circumstantial evidence to be deeply suspicious of the deep state and the ruling elites. It would have been no different if is was Tulsi Gabbard vs Jeb Bush.
Censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop, to state approved violence, to illegal procedural changes. Enjoy.
#trump #conspiracy #deepstate
The transcript illustrated here was Written by Darryl Cooper @martyrmade
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Censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop, to state approved violence, to illegal procedural changes. Enjoy.
#trump #conspiracy #deepstate
The transcript illustrated here was Written by Darryl Cooper @martyrmade
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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