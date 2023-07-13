They're Eating Each Other Alive

They’re Fighting For Spoils
* Liberalism is destined to die on is current trajectory.
* Libs pit [minority] groups against each other as they defend one “special interest” over the other.
* They’re not fighting for freedom; they’re fighting for scraps.
* The movement is going to clean itself out as it cannibalizes.
* The value of our $ is going down — and wages aren’t keeping up.
* We the people pay the hidden tax of inflation.
* How much liberal bullsh!t are you willing to tolerate as you get poorer?
* Bidenflation is not going to just go away.
* This is what intersectionality brings.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 13 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v2zsbrq-prepare-today-they-are-hiding-something-ep.-2046-07132023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.