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Something Zachary K. Hubbard (C.I.A. Agent) NEVER Speaks of, Ending The Fed? There's ONLY One Thing ENSLAVING You!
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319 views • March 18, 2020
PLEASE UNDERSTAND THE FOLLOWING:
A controlled opposition is a protest movement that is actually being led by government agents. Nearly all governments in history have employed this technique to trick and subdue their adversaries. Notably Vladimir Lenin who said ''"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves."
The real authority in the "Gematria Community" would be Derek with his development of the gematria calculator Gematrinator.com and that's a fact. So, the next time the Kosher CIA Double Agent tries to SHAME you into buying his 800 page cut & paste book that mentions the Rothschild surname ONLY twice in the first chapter. You can wipe your ass with the book because it's only sold in a digital download for a meager $5, it's just to collect the "dissidents" credit information and personal credentials. It's like when he so-called hired the Freemasons to build his first failed social network "All4Truth" (or some sh*t), that had the same gematria as Switzerland. No sh*t! Everyday, he again was shaming people to sign up and wanted EVERYONE to use there real names. No kidding, I have the videos and I think he thinks nobody is paying attention. The latest thing that was upsetting, was the shaming of Brian of High Impact Flix. When "Zach" starts a belittlement campaign on other truthers just means his string pullers are telling him to do it. Either he needs to create "internet drama" as a juggling act to slowdown the other truther by browbeating them with ridiculous accusations and/or assertions. I feel the reason he started in on Brian was because he was hammering the "Federal Reserve System" and dropping knowledge that these Masonic members, CIA, FBI, Federal, State & City employees depend on to survive at the tax payer feed mill. If the Illuminati (Rothschild & Queen) didn't want Zach's information out he wouldn't be breathing, trust me. Zach's here to CONTROL the gematria narrative, milk the freshly awake Goy from their last few pennies and before the "Global Currency Reset". It's mind blowing that he starts a new scam every other week and people eat it up. Zach is the Rothschild's "Test of the new administration". When the 71' Nixon Shock U.S. Petrodollar ASS-WIPE fails sometime between the next "Venus retrograde" from May 13, 2020, to June 25, 2020. This will be combined with the summer solstice and an eclipse making the global Masonic Apes go absolutely insane with their individual chaos role playing scripts. The NEXT scam will be the "digital currency" controlled roll out by these centuries old Royal Masonic Oppressors.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
A controlled opposition is a protest movement that is actually being led by government agents. Nearly all governments in history have employed this technique to trick and subdue their adversaries. Notably Vladimir Lenin who said ''"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves."
The real authority in the "Gematria Community" would be Derek with his development of the gematria calculator Gematrinator.com and that's a fact. So, the next time the Kosher CIA Double Agent tries to SHAME you into buying his 800 page cut & paste book that mentions the Rothschild surname ONLY twice in the first chapter. You can wipe your ass with the book because it's only sold in a digital download for a meager $5, it's just to collect the "dissidents" credit information and personal credentials. It's like when he so-called hired the Freemasons to build his first failed social network "All4Truth" (or some sh*t), that had the same gematria as Switzerland. No sh*t! Everyday, he again was shaming people to sign up and wanted EVERYONE to use there real names. No kidding, I have the videos and I think he thinks nobody is paying attention. The latest thing that was upsetting, was the shaming of Brian of High Impact Flix. When "Zach" starts a belittlement campaign on other truthers just means his string pullers are telling him to do it. Either he needs to create "internet drama" as a juggling act to slowdown the other truther by browbeating them with ridiculous accusations and/or assertions. I feel the reason he started in on Brian was because he was hammering the "Federal Reserve System" and dropping knowledge that these Masonic members, CIA, FBI, Federal, State & City employees depend on to survive at the tax payer feed mill. If the Illuminati (Rothschild & Queen) didn't want Zach's information out he wouldn't be breathing, trust me. Zach's here to CONTROL the gematria narrative, milk the freshly awake Goy from their last few pennies and before the "Global Currency Reset". It's mind blowing that he starts a new scam every other week and people eat it up. Zach is the Rothschild's "Test of the new administration". When the 71' Nixon Shock U.S. Petrodollar ASS-WIPE fails sometime between the next "Venus retrograde" from May 13, 2020, to June 25, 2020. This will be combined with the summer solstice and an eclipse making the global Masonic Apes go absolutely insane with their individual chaos role playing scripts. The NEXT scam will be the "digital currency" controlled roll out by these centuries old Royal Masonic Oppressors.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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