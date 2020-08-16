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WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT THE JEWS - MARTY LEEDS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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127 views • August 16, 2020
A note to the watcher from Truther, Researcher and Video Producer MARTY LEEDS:
"I have love in my heart. I love God. I love all people. God is love. I take this seriously. I recognize that all peoples, regardless of race or religion have the spark of God in their heart and all people have a great sacred value. Not all are moral, good or ethical, but all have the scintilla of God within them. I do not hate. I have no hate in my heart. I am not bullying anyone in this film nor am I racist in any way, shape or form. I teach the mystical aspects of the Semitic languages on my website and YouTube channel and love fully many aspects of the Jewish faith. I am not an anti-semite and I do not hate the Jewish people. Jesus was a Jew and his disciples were Jews. In no way do I wish for this film to incite violence or hatred and any done so on behalf of this film or in name of this film has no association whatsoever with the author/editor. I do not condone violence but do fully support self-defense. I am not a Nazi, as I do not believe in the Socialist form of government nor do I attend nor support any specific organization, group or movement. I am not a member of the Alt-right.
As a gnostic Christian, I recognize that Judaism at its core, regardless of how it has been practiced and dogmatized in the modern and ancient world, is a continuation of the prophetic tradition, one discovered by many races, cultures and people throughout the vicissitudes of time. I have the right to criticize and appreciate any and every religion that I see fit, and if you have seen my lectures or read my books in the last 7 years, I do just that. I have a great admiration and deep love for the mystical aspects of many faiths, including Judaism. This film is simply meant to unearth and point out many facts that have been buried and ones that are not known by most people. Jewish supremacy and over-representation in our world must be discussed and no one, not gentile nor Jew should have any issue with engaging in such a discussion.
The fact that this film was removed within less than 2 hours of its posting, speaks volumes ad truly says all that needs to be said.
Thanks for listening. MUCH LOVE TO ALL."
-- MARTY LEEDS
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT THE JEWS on Internet Archive (several different formats to watch or download)
https://archive.org/details/WeNeedToTalkAboutTheJews
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
"I have love in my heart. I love God. I love all people. God is love. I take this seriously. I recognize that all peoples, regardless of race or religion have the spark of God in their heart and all people have a great sacred value. Not all are moral, good or ethical, but all have the scintilla of God within them. I do not hate. I have no hate in my heart. I am not bullying anyone in this film nor am I racist in any way, shape or form. I teach the mystical aspects of the Semitic languages on my website and YouTube channel and love fully many aspects of the Jewish faith. I am not an anti-semite and I do not hate the Jewish people. Jesus was a Jew and his disciples were Jews. In no way do I wish for this film to incite violence or hatred and any done so on behalf of this film or in name of this film has no association whatsoever with the author/editor. I do not condone violence but do fully support self-defense. I am not a Nazi, as I do not believe in the Socialist form of government nor do I attend nor support any specific organization, group or movement. I am not a member of the Alt-right.
As a gnostic Christian, I recognize that Judaism at its core, regardless of how it has been practiced and dogmatized in the modern and ancient world, is a continuation of the prophetic tradition, one discovered by many races, cultures and people throughout the vicissitudes of time. I have the right to criticize and appreciate any and every religion that I see fit, and if you have seen my lectures or read my books in the last 7 years, I do just that. I have a great admiration and deep love for the mystical aspects of many faiths, including Judaism. This film is simply meant to unearth and point out many facts that have been buried and ones that are not known by most people. Jewish supremacy and over-representation in our world must be discussed and no one, not gentile nor Jew should have any issue with engaging in such a discussion.
The fact that this film was removed within less than 2 hours of its posting, speaks volumes ad truly says all that needs to be said.
Thanks for listening. MUCH LOVE TO ALL."
-- MARTY LEEDS
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT THE JEWS on Internet Archive (several different formats to watch or download)
https://archive.org/details/WeNeedToTalkAboutTheJews
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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