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Dr David E Martin Explaining The 5th Circuit Court Decision Ending Vaccine Mandate... Employers May NOT Coerce Employees. It Is A FELONY! Link To 5th Circuit Court Decision In Description
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97196 views • November 17, 2021
Dr. David E Martin On Activate Humanity Show Explaining The 5th Circuit Court Decision Ending Vaccine Mandate... Employers May NOT Coerce Employees. It Is A FELONY!
Link To 5th Circuit Court Decision:
https://www.ca5.uscourts.gov/opinions/pub/21/21-60845-CV0.pdf
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
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Link To 5th Circuit Court Decision:
https://www.ca5.uscourts.gov/opinions/pub/21/21-60845-CV0.pdf
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
big pharmavaccine injuriescrimes against humanityinformed consentmedical tyrannydepopulation agendavaccine mandatesvaersvaccine deathsnano techvaccine mandatecovidplandemicscamdemicnuremberg codeluciferasedr david e martindo not complyvaccine passportgraphene oxiderockefeller lockstep 2010covid id5th circuit court
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