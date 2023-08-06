New Zion Assembly - 08/06/23 - A Radical Belief In Lost Mankind

This week, we will be preaching on the topic that is rarely preached to many churches today.





The radical idea that humanity is totally lost, is in a wretched state, and needs the salvation of Jesus Christ. Now our goal is to give instruction through biblical preaching the particulars of humanity's lostness through the simple understanding that mankind is condemned to an eternal state of everlasting punishment because of the rewards of sin and how God is made available to every man, woman, and child, a pathway to redemption through Jesus Christ.





Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 8/6/23

