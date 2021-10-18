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Biden Walking Maskless Inside Dc Restaurant Despite Mask Mandate
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260 views • October 18, 2021
Joe and Jill seen walking without wearing masks inside a DC seafood restaurant Fiola Mare despite the mask mandate of the city for indoor restaurant diners whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. Story link: https://axcessnews.com/national/trending/biden-and-wife-violate-mask-mandate-at-d-c-restaurant_16696/
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