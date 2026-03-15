Pete Hegseth's Pedophile Church Scandal!

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth personally invited controversial pastor Doug Wilson—founder of Christ Church and the CREC network—to lead a prayer service at the Pentagon on February 17, 2026. Photos show Hegseth praying with Wilson on stage, praising his "bold" leadership.But Wilson's church history raises serious red flags: documented cases of child sexual abuse mishandled within his network, including convicted serial child molester Steven Sitler (Wilson lobbied for leniency, officiated his wedding, and welcomed him back) and Jamin Wight (convicted of abusing a teen girl; Wilson sought leniency and downplayed it). Critics accuse the church of a pattern of enabling or protecting abusers through leniency, "forgiveness" emphasis, and patriarchal teachings that critics say discourage reporting.This explosive connection has sparked national outrage over church-state separation, Christian nationalism in the military, and accountability for abuse allegations. Is this spiritual readiness—or something far more troubling?Dive into the facts, sources, and why this story demands attention. Sources include CNN, Military.com, Religion News Service, Vice investigations, and more.Like, comment, and subscribe for more investigative coverage on power, faith, and accountability. Share if you think this needs wider exposure!#PeteHegseth #DougWilson #Pentagon #ChristianNationalism #AbuseScandals