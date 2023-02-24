Iran seizes ship with thousands of US weapons intended for protesters

Tehran says their navy intercepted a vessel allegedly carrying thousands of US-made weapons intended for protesters in the Persian Gulf. According to border officials, along with machetes and swords, the vessel was also carrying over 3,000 other weapons that were supposed to end up in the hands of rioters.
Mirrored - RT
