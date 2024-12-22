© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I think we must prevent Ukraine from joining NATO."
Pierre de Gaulle, the Grandson of the French President, discusses the situation in Ukraine, stressing BlackRock's influence, which he claims controls half of Ukraine’s agricultural lands.
De Gaulle warns that Ukraine has become a hub for arms trafficking and other illicit activities, with over $200 billion in aid fueling massive corruption and instability.